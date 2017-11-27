A collision between a transport truck and a pick-up truck Monday morning in Elmira led to a power outage affecting approximately 1,700 Waterloo North Hydro customers.

Most of the power was restored after about half an hour, the utility said.

Power has been restored to most customers impacted by today's outage in Elmira. Crews are continuing to work to restore power to the remaining customers affected by the outage. For real-time outage updates please visit: https://t.co/Cla74V27hn pic.twitter.com/9bWyJf5T51 — @wnhydro

Waterloo Regional Police said the collision happened in the area of Arthur Street S. and Oriole Parkway E. They are cautioning people to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Police have not said if there were injuries as a result of the collision.