Gladys Mott led a team of volunteers to make more than 200 turkey pot pies to raise money for their church in Ingersoll, Ont., which is badly in need of some repairs.

But sometime last week, someone broke into St. James' Anglican Church and took about 200 frozen pies from the church freezer, located on the second floor of the building.

"On Sunday after church, I had a whole line-up of people who wanted to buy pies and when I went in to get them to fill their orders, the lid of the freezer was up," Mott told CBC News.

She found a plastic bag on the floor with 24 pies that had thawed.

"There was three left inside the freezer, they were right on the bottom."

St. James' Anglican Church in Ingersoll. (Google StreetView)

'They were back for more'

The pot pies were made using leftover turkey Mott had kept from a supper in November. They were selling them for $4 a piece.

"A few had bought pies the day we made them, and they were back for more because they said they were so good," she said, adding they can't make more because they don't have anymore leftover turkey.

Mott said she's not sure who would have stolen the pies, but if anyone in the community was hungry, she would hope they would feel comfortable asking for help.

"It just devastated us," she said.

Along with church repairs, money raised from the sale of the pot pies would have been used to support outreach activities in Ingersoll and other causes supported by the Anglican Church of Canada, said Carol Turner, chairperson of the women's group at the church.

Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police said someone entered the church and swiped the savoury pastries between May 15 and 21.

The investigation continues.