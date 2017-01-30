Tundra Swans who normally spend the winter as snowbirds around Chesapeake Bay in Delaware have for some reason spent the month of January in the Thedford Bog area south of Grand Bend, Ont.

By late January, around 500 of the birds were living in a field behind the Lambton County Heritage Museum.

Some years between 10,000 and 15,000 swans have landed in the area south of Grand Bend. (Lambton Heritage Museum)

It's one of two staging areas where swans stop to rest during their 6,000 kilometre northward migration process that eventually sees them land in the Canadian arctic in May, where they begin nesting.

'Never ... in January'

The swans are creatures of habit and don't usually veer off course from their yearly migration path, said Gwen Watson, office event coordinator at the Lambton Museum.

"When I first began here, the swans would usually come sort of mid-to-late March," said Watson. She's been at the museum 35 years.

"Over the years that's kind of moved back a bit…..early to mid March. I have seen them one year as early as the first week of February. But we've usually never seen them in January before."

Watson expects the rest of the flock will start migrating through in March.

Swans lake

Swans are normally found in water and open fields, which makes the area behind the Lambton Heritage Museum a perfect spot.

Gwen Watson says the fields were once the bottom of an old shallow lake, Lake Smith, drained in 1955 to create farmland.

Celery and potatoes grew in the area and it later became a common market area that became known as the Thedford Bog.

In busy years, 10,000 to 15,000 swans land in the area, attracting several thousand tourists to the area to view and take photos.