Friends are paying tribute on social media to Chelsea Rebecca Alvarez, the 24-year-old Waterloo woman who died by misadventure while hiking in the Alps near the Italian-Austrian border on New Year's Day.

Her death was confirmed Wednesday by Global Affairs Canada in an email to CBC News.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who passed away in Italy," spokesman Austin Jean wrote in an email. "Consular officials in Ottawa are in contact with family members and have offered their support and consular assistance during this difficult time."

Alvarez, a recent graduate the mechanical engineering systems degree program at Conestoga College, was engaged to be married to her fiancé, Colin Behenna.

The couple had recently moved to Europe to live in northern Italy, where Behenna, the former captain of the OHL Barrie Colts, had just embarked on his professional hockey career with the Sterzing Broncos.

Their dream of a new life in Europe came to a screeching halt when Alvarez died in a tragic accident on New Year's Day.

Chelsea Rebecca Alvarez posing on a snowy peak in the Alps near the Italian-Austrian border. The 24-year-old Waterloo woman fell to her death while hiking high in the mountains on New Year's Day. (Chelsea Rebecca Alvarez/Instagram)

'Felice Anno Nuovo!'

Italian media reports said she lost her balance while hiking on a mountain trail at an elevation of 2,200 metres and tumbled 150 metres onto some rocks, where she died instantly.

Before she died, Alvarez was active on Instagram and documented her new life in Europe.

Five days before she fell to her death, the 24-year-old posted a picture of herself posing beside a cross high in the snow-capped mountains high above northern Italy with the caption, "Blown away by the views (& almost by the wind)."

Her most recent post was from the day she died, in which she's seen posing in front of a Christmas tree with Behenna.

"Felice Anno Nuovo!" She wrote, "2017, you have a lot to live up to."

This is the last photo Chelsea Rebecca Alvarez posted to Instagram before she died on New Year's Day. She wrote, "Felice Anno Nuovo! 2017, you have a lot to live up to." (Chelsea Rebecca Alvarez/Instagram)

Social media as makeshift shrine

A number of messages of sympathy from friends appear below the caption.

"Such a beautiful girl. Praying for your family sweet angel," one person writes. Another adds "Rest in peace angel, praying for your family and friends ... what a loss."

Social media has acted as a makeshift shrine in the wake of Alvarez's death overseas, with friends, acquaintances and even people who had lost touch with the 24-year-old expressing their sympathies online.

"She had a smile that stretched from one side of her face to the other, lifting up her sparkling eyes in a breathless and effortless grin," Brooklynn Jessica Pequegnat wrote on Facebook.

"She beamed with love and purity – the most selfless soul you could imagine."

Pequegnat wrote she recently reconnected with Alvarez at the gym where her boyfriend had met Behenna.

"She was one of a kind," Pequegnat wrote.

The Sterzing Broncos issued a statement Tuesday ahead of a game Wednesday night.

"The last two days were very emotional for the whole team," the statement said. Behenna was not scheduled to play in Wednesday's game because he was returning to Canada with Alvarez's family. It was not clear when he would return to the team.

"The Broncos family would like to express their heartfelt condolences to Colin and the entire Alvarez family. We all wish you a lot of strength after this heavy loss."