Train service stopped in Guelph as police investigate death

Train service in Guelph has been stopped for a police investigation after a fatal incident involving a pedestrian and a freight train.

"The investigation is showing this is not a suspicious incident," said Constable Chris Probst with Guelph police, which means there were no other individuals involved.

"We have a construction team conducting an investigation into the collision aspect — that's going to take four to six hours," said Probst.

Guelph police are investigating the incident east of the city's train station. (Kate Bueckert/CBC News)

Shortly after 4:00 p.m. Guelph police issued a statement about the investigation.

"Emergency services are currently in the area of Victoria and Elizabeth for a serious incident involving a pedestrian and a train," the statement read.

"There is a significant increase in police activity in the area. There is no danger to the public," police said.

All GO trains have been stopped at Georgetown in both directions, says Metrolinx. Buses will take commuters to the last three stops in Acton, Guelph and Kitchener.

More to come.