It took Pink Shirt Day for 11-year-old Chris Braniff to have the courage to stand up in front of his classmates and say that he had Tourette Syndrome.

"I thought it was important, so then people would know what's going on," Braniff told The Morning Edition with Craig Norris.

He is one in 100 Canadians who experience the sudden vocal and motor tics that occur on a regular basis.

His mother Melanie Braniff said in retrospect there were many clues that her son had the condition, including constant sniffiing and humming, but it was the morning he woke shaking his head violently, unable to stop, that led to the diagnosis.

Other tics commonly used to diagnose tourette syndrome include eye blinking, cracking knuckles, shoulder shrugging, throat clearing and coughing. The tics need to be consistent for a year before the diagnosis can be made.

The condition is often associated with uncontrollable swearing, but Coperalia, as that condition is medically known, only affects about 10 per cent of the population who have tourette syndrome.

'It was pretty rough'

Chris Braniff suppressed his vocal tics in the classroom for many months before making his announcement on Pink Shirt Day, but says his classmates have accepted the news well.

Bob Eby didn't experience the same empathy in the early 1990s when he was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome.

"When I was a kid it was pretty rough, I'll be honest," Eby said. "I got bullied a lot, made fun of."

He says it was a teacher who first suspected he might have the condition, after watching a documentary on television.

Now 33 years old, married, and the father of three children, Bob said some people may find it hard to believe he has Tourette Syndrome.

"If I don't sleep well, if I'm anxious, you'll notice," he said. "At work, the new person that works with us might take a week or two until they notice it, then once you start to know me more...it slips out."

Both Chris and Bob will be taking part Sunday in the Annual Trek for Tourette, which is now in its ninth year. The local walk and fundraising drive happens at the WG Johnson Centre in Cambridge.

