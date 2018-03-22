Toronto Mayor John Tory will be in Guelph Thursday afternoon to talk about economic opportunities across the Toronto-Waterloo innovation corridor.

Tory will be a keynote speaker at the 2018 Regional Economic Summit, which is hosted annually by the Guelph Chamber of Commerce.

"Our innovation corridor is home to a diverse, highly educated population and game changing ideas," said Tory in a release when he announced he'd be a speaker.

"I'm excited to share the story of this region as a place where we nurture great talent, grow our industries and engage the public in finding innovative solutions."

He will speak around 10 a.m. Thursday.