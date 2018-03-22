Skip to Main Content
Toronto Mayor John Tory to speak about innovation in Guelph today

Toronto Mayor John Tory will be a keynote speaker at the 2018 Regional Economic Summit, which is hosted annually by the Guelph Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday.

Tory will address economic opportunities across Toronto-Waterloo corridor

Toronto Mayor John Tory was in Guelph Thursday morning. The mayor talked about the Toronto-Waterloo corridor and the important role Guelph plays in it. (Carmen Ponciano/CBC)

Toronto Mayor John Tory will be in Guelph Thursday afternoon to talk about economic opportunities across the Toronto-Waterloo  innovation corridor. 

Tory will be a keynote speaker at the 2018 Regional Economic Summit, which is hosted annually by the Guelph Chamber of Commerce.

"Our innovation corridor is home to a diverse, highly educated population and game changing ideas," said Tory in a release when he announced he'd be a speaker.

"I'm excited to share the story of this region as a place where we nurture great talent, grow our industries and engage the public in finding innovative solutions."

He will speak around 10 a.m. Thursday. 

