Toronto Mayor John Tory to speak about innovation in Guelph today
Toronto Mayor John Tory will be in Guelph Thursday afternoon to talk about economic opportunities across the Toronto-Waterloo innovation corridor.
Tory will be a keynote speaker at the 2018 Regional Economic Summit, which is hosted annually by the Guelph Chamber of Commerce.
"Our innovation corridor is home to a diverse, highly educated population and game changing ideas," said Tory in a release when he announced he'd be a speaker.
"I'm excited to share the story of this region as a place where we nurture great talent, grow our industries and engage the public in finding innovative solutions."
He will speak around 10 a.m. Thursday.