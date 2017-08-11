Environment Canada has downgraded its tornado watch to a severe thunderstorm warning for southern Ontario.

The agency had issued a tornado warning for Kitchener, Cambridge and the Region of Waterloo.

Around 7:30 p.m., meteorologists said they were "tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado."

A tornado had been reported in Hawkesville, moving east toward an area between Elmira and St. Jacobs.