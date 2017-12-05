A coroner's inquest has been announced to investigate the death of Terry Baker, a former inmate at Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, who was found unresponsive in her cell in July 2016.

Dr. David Eden, the regional supervising coroner for inquests, announced Tuesday afternoon the investigation will examine the events surrounding her death, which he said is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

Baker was 30 when she died after she was transferred to St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener from the prison. She had been serving a sentence for first-degree murder since January 2006.

The date and location of the inquest will be announced at a later date.

