Tanya Granic Allen is one of three people running for the Ontario Progressive Conservative nomination in the provincial riding of Cambridge North Dumfries, riding officials have confirmed.

Granic Allen finished fourth in the PC leadership race to replace Patrick Brown, who stepped down amid sexual misconduct allegations..

Allen had told CBC News earlier this week she wasn't sure about her plans for the future.

"I haven't made any decisions. We'll see what happens," she said, adding that she was consulting with her family.

In response to query from CBC News, Allen maintained, "No decision yet, stay tuned."

The other two candidates running in Cambridge are Sunny Attwal and Bert Laranjo.

All three candidates had their paperwork filed in the riding by the deadline of March 9.

The nomination meeting for Cambridge North Dumfries originally set for March 24 has been postponed. Local riding officials have told CBC News it was a party decision and they haven't been told why a delay was required.

Granic Allen is a mother of four and lives in Grey County. It's not known if she has ties to Cambridge.

She became known during the leadership campaign for her strong stance against the sex education curriculum in Ontario's schools.