The township council in Puslinch, Ont., has voted to keep the street name of Swastika Trail after a vote Wednesday night in the rural community.

The street in Puslinch was named a century ago when the crooked cross symbol was a popular icon symbolizing peaceful spirituality. But after its adoption by Nazi Germany and its continued use today by white supremacist groups, the swastika took on a completely different meaning.

Puslinch, a community of around 7,000, is about 18 kilometres southeast of Guelph.

'Proud to live on Swastika Trail'

Lori and Paul Wyszynski were the first of 13 delegations to speak in front of council and argued the name was not created in hate.

Natalia Busch said: "I am proud to live on Swastika Trail."

Bill Knetsch, however, urged council "to do the right thing and change the name forever."

Council votes to not change the name of Swastika Trail. pic.twitter.com/yO7MnOxmik — @CBCKW891

Resident Randy Guzar told CBC ahead of the vote that the name was linked with bigotry and anti-Semitism. "It is a name that will be forever linked to hatred and various other atrocities."

Proponents of keeping the street name argued that in addition to honouring the pre-Nazi meaning and inclusive intentions behind the name, there would be considerable personal expense involved with a change.

"In addition to our personal documents, many residents also have businesses that would require address changes, along with the Articles of Incorporation, business cheques, letterhead, etc.

This would be an expense for us in the thousands of dollars," a letter to CBC from residents Lori and Paul Wyszynksi and Donna O'Krafka stated.