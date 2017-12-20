It's a case of cultural appropriation taken to the extreme, now having repercussions for homeowners, vacationers and even Canada Post.

A street named early in the last century when the Swastika crooked cross symbol originating in the Indian subcontinent became popular worldwide and was celebrated for representing positive spirituality, has now become an embarrassment to some because the emblem later became instantly recognizable as the icon of Nazi Germany and is today associated with white supremist groups.

Township councillors will once again debate changing the name of their street, Swastika Trail, tonight in the community of Puslinch, Ont.

"Swastika Trail was not named by any Hitler supporters and that is the fact that we are losing sight of," said residents in a letter to CBC in Kitchener.

"We are not ashamed of where we live and a change would be an injustice to our township history," declares the document.

However, argues resident Randy Guzar, "the reaction is consistently, without exception, one of shock and dismay and disbelief that there is a street named Swastika Trail."

Divisive debate

The argument over whether to keep or change the name has split the rural community.

Those promoting the change have received support from diverse groups including B'nai Brith and online petitions.

"At the end of the day, if the municipality refuses to change it, that would be, I think, a great mark of shame for the people involved," Aidan Fishman, the interim national director of the league for human rights at B'Nai Brith told CBC News in November.

Residents promoting the name change lost a vote on November 1. Twenty-five people wanted to keep the name, 20 people wanted to rename the street, Guzar says.

Pragmatism versus perception

Pointing out that the street name existed before any current residents were around and that people living there now willingly purchased property on it, there's a practical argument being presented by those in favour of keeping the name.

"In addition to our personal documents, many residents also have businesses that would require address changes, along with the Articles of Incorporation, business cheques, letterhead, etc.

This would be an expense for us in the thousands of dollars," the letter from residents Lori and Paul Wyszynksi and Donna O'Krafka states.

"The name is linked to bigotry, tolerance and anti-semitism," Guzar said, "It is a name that will be forever linked to hatred and various other atrocities."