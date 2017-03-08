Kitchener City Hall has taken some damage as a result of the strong winds Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for most of southern Ontario, warning of strong winds at 60 km/h with gusts up to 100 km/h.

The strong winds damaged city hall's glass panel in the Berlin Tower. As a precaution, some areas around city hall have been blocked off.

Residents are also being asked to be extra careful when entering and exiting city hall until the weather event has ended.

The wind and gusts may be strong enough to cause damage to trees and buildings, loose objects could be tossed in the wind and power outages are also possible, according to Environment Canada.