As the Stratford Warriors hit the ice Friday night at the William Allman Memorial Arena, player profiles will hit social media, accompanied by a message to stop violence against women.

They are participating in a campaign organized by the Stop Violence Against Women Coordinating Committee of Perth County, aimed at engaging young boys and men.

"A lot of the guys around the room were pretty excited," team captain Jack Scanlan told CBC News. "We were going to get a chance to voice our concerns and that's always a big deal for us, especially as pseudo-celebrities or role models in the community."

Scanlan said team members volunteered at the local women's shelter last year, which opened their eyes to the violence that some women experience.

"It certainly was a surprise at that time, to kind of hear about what some of these women had to go through," he said. "It was a little bit of a scare for us."

Jack Scanlan says the team volunteered at a local women's shelter last year, which opened their eyes to the violence some women experience. (Stop Violence Against Women Coordinating Committee of Perth County)

Teammate Dylan Lebold said joining the social media campaign was a chance to take last year's volunteer experience one step further, and learn more about the challenges experience by women in the community.

"It's something you don't really think about every day and we were kind of all shocked by some of the stuff," Lebold said. "You don't know what they're going through, right? You need to be a listening mind and be able to be there for them."

The players were photographed and asked to name one thing they could do to help prevent violence against women. Their photos and quotes will be displayed at the team's home game Friday night, as well as on social media under the hashtag #vawwarriors.

Photos and quotes from the players will be displayed at the team's home game and posted on social media. (Stop Violence Against Women Coordinating Committee of Perth County)

Scanlan hopes the words will make people think about the hardships that some women have to go through.

"Awareness is really, really important. Instead of brushing it off to the side, I think that kind of facing it head on is more advantageous in order to stop violence against women."