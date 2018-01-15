The Startford Festival announced it has received a $10 million dollar gift from long time supporter Ophelia Lazaridis as part of the theatre's new $100 million dollar campaign aimed to rebuild and secure the Tom Patterson Theatre.

The $100 million campaign will provide the funds for a new facility, designed by Toronto-based architect Siamak Hariri, and support the theatre's presence and programs it will host.

"I am inspired by what the Festival has accomplished and even more energized for the future with this new theatre centre," said Lazaridis in a release.

Lazaridis was a member of the Festival's Board of Governors from 2007 to 2014 and served as chair of the Education and Archives Committee.

"This is a big day for Stratford," said Antoni Cimolino, artistic director for the Stratford Festival in a release.

"We are so grateful to Ophelia for coming forward with such a remarkable gift for this important project."

Over the years, the Tom Patterson Theatre has served as a curling rink, badminton court, community centre and a playhouse. (Stratford Festival)

New theatre needed

Stratford Festival has had their eyes set on to replacing the existing Tom Patterson Theatre since 2016. The current facility was a retrofitted curling rink and is coming to the end of its life after 45 years.

Last August, the Stratford Festival unveiled the design for its new Tom Patterson Theatre, estimated to cost $68 million.

Both the federal and provincial governments have contributed funds toward building the new Tom Patterson Theatre as well.

The province announced a $20 million grant in May 2017, while the federal government announced an additional $20 million in December 2017.

So far, with the contribution from the provincial and federal governments, Lazaridis and an upcoming $10 million pledge from Dan Bernstein and his wife Claire Foerster, the $100 million campaign has already reached 70 per cent of its goal.