Provincial police are looking for the thieves who made off with up to $3,000 worth of scrap aluminum from an automotive and industrial tubing company in St. Marys.

Investigators say the thieves struck in the early morning hours of Christmas Day, forcing their way into Caledon Tubing's facility on James Street South in St. Marys at about 3:30 a.m.

Police say the suspects went straight for storage bins holding scrap aluminum, which they loaded into a white cube-style van.

Investigators believe the scrap metal is worth between $2,500 and $3,000.