SIU investigates after Hamilton man shot in Cambridge by Waterloo police

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit, the province's police watchdog, is now investigating after a Hamilton man was shot by a Waterloo police officer after he attempted to flee police on foot in Cambridge.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said they were made aware of an investigation Saturday afternoon by Hamilton Police Service into a break and enter where several weapons were believed to be stolen.

Waterloo police were able to find the suspect's vehicle in the area of Dickie Settlement Road in Cambridge, where the suspect attempted to flee the scene on foot.

The 30-year-old man was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by an officer. The officer was not injured.

As a result of the incident, Highway 401, between Homer Watson Boulevard and Cedar Creek Road, was closed for several hours.