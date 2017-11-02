Shots have been fired in a home in Cambridge and police are on scene.

The shots were fired Thursday around 8:30 a.m. at a home on Eagle Street South. Police were not able to provide many details but said officers were at the residence and talking with people inside.

Police say there are four schools in the area. Officers have also shut down a number of roads in the area including Hamilton, Moore, Vine and Sherring.

People are advised to steer clear of the area where police are present.

Insp. Michael Haffner said it is not a house that police have been called to in the past.