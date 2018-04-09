Ontario PC party removes Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Michael Harris from caucus

The Ontario Progressive Conservative Party says it has removed Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Michael Harris from caucus after a complaint from a former intern and the alleged discovery of text messages "of a sexual nature."

The party became aware of the allegations on Friday, PC caucus chair Lisa Thompson said in a release.

"The evidence presented to us included a written complaint from 2013 by a former intern about how she had been passed over for employment. There was also a series of text messages from the same time period, between the young intern and the MPP," Thompson wrote.

"These text messages were of a sexual nature. They included a discussion of potential part-time employment, as well as a request for her to send him photos, an invitation for her to meet with him late that evening, and reference to something that may have previously taken place in his legislative office."

Thompson said Harris was asked about the issue during a meeting on Friday, and he "only denied that a 'formal' complaint was ever made."

Thompson said the provincial nominations committee decided to disqualify Harris from being a PC candidate in June's provincial election.

"As a result of this information, a decision has been made to remove Michael Harris, MPP, from the Ontario PC caucus effective immediately," she wrote.

PC Leader Doug Ford declined to comment on the matter, saying the statement from Thompson stands.

Eye condition reason not to run

The news comes just days after Harris, the PC transportation critic, announced he would not be running in the election due to an eye condition called keratoconus.

Harris said Monday on CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's the Morning Edition that he has had the condition for nearly 20 years but put off getting a corneal transplant.

But he said a recent scare when he was driving made him decide to have the treatment.

He said he had a long talk with his wife Sarah Harris and his four children about the decision.

"I just said, 'I've got to get this done. I've got to get this fixed,'" Harris said. "I want to be able watch and see my kids grow up."

He said his decision not to run is because he can't give voters "150 per cent" while undergoing treatment.

'I understand the community'

His wife, Sarah, confirmed to CBC News on Monday she is planning to seek the nomination in Kitchener-Conestoga.

"We serve the community as a team," Sarah Harris said in an interview Monday morning. "I've been in this for seven years now with Mike."

She said she asked the party for nomination papers Sunday morning. So far, the response from the community has been positive, she added.

"I look forward to connecting with local PC members in the coming days," she said. "I understand the political arena, and I understand the community."

The Progressive Conservative Party underwent a leadership race after former leader Patrick Brown faced sexual misconduct allegations, which he has denied. The party is now being led by former Toronto councillor Doug Ford.