Assault against pro-choice advocate didn't happen, police say

Waterloo Regional Police Service has charged a 41-year-old Kitchener woman with public mischief after a month-long investigation into an alleged assault against her.

The woman, who is a local pro-choice advocate, said a man threw a bucket of red paint at her face outside the Charles and Borden Tim Hortons, and yelled "murderer" before walking away last month.

Police investigated the case as a hate crime.

"At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives have determined the assault did not take place," said police in a media release Wednesday.

CBC News has reached out to the woman, but she declined to comment on the police investigation results.

Last month, the SHORE Centre, formerly Planned Parenthood Waterloo Region, said they will lock their front doors to the Kitchener location until police finished their investigation.

The SHORE Centre told CBC News their doors are now unlocked.

"SHORE Centre would like to thank the Waterloo Regional Police Service for their support over the past few weeks and for their thorough investigation," said executive director Lyndsey Butcher in an email.