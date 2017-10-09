If you're staring down a week of turkey soup, turkey sandwiches, turkey fried rice and turkey pot pies, it might be time to consider swapping the fowl for fish.

Seafood is the key to avoiding turkey tedium, says Charlotte Langley, a Toronto chef and sustainable seafood ambassador.

But just because you're turning to the sea instead of looking to the ground for your Thanksgiving bounty, she says it doesn't mean you have to leave behind those warming flavours associated with the season.

"[I like] playing around with some traditional flavour profiles, things I really identify with for the holiday like stuffings and cures and stuff for smoking meat. Why can't I try it with fish?"

Charlotte Langley is a chef and Marine Stewardship Council's ambassador for sustainable seafood in Canada.

She points to a recipe she developed: Haddock and "stuffing" with white beans, smoky bacon and roasted shallots on country bread.

"Some beans, some bacon, some onion, some savory, some thyme — all those sort of flavours that go in your brain when you think of stuffing, and create a side dish that you can serve with fish," Langley says.

"So it has like a memory; 'This tastes like Thanksgiving,' but lighter. I'm not going to be falling asleep at the table."

According to the industry group, Turkey Farmers of Canada, Canadians consume roughly 2.6 million whole turkeys at this time of year.

Langley says "it's not about having to change your traditions," but about playing with your food.

"I'm from P.E.I. I grew up along the ocean in a town with a small wharf, 10 minutes walking down the street. There wasn't a lot of turkey farmers there. There's a lot of fish." She says, "So my traditions are a little bit different."

Langley is the Marine Stewardship Council's first ambassador for sustainable seafood in Canada. As part of her ambassador role, she developed three Thanksgiving-inspired seafood dishes: Haddock and 'stuffing', 'Everything spice' cured wild salmon and a warm salad of scallops, roasted squash, radishes and pomegranate.

Ingredients:

4 lbs MSC-certified wild haddock fillets (fresh or frozen) portioned into 5 oz pieces

3 cups Cooked white navy beans (or 2 cans, but cooked from dry is always better!)

1 Loaf of crusty rye bread

3 Cloves of garlic, finely minced

½ cup white wine

½ cup thick-cut double smoked bacon, diced

6 Shallots, peeled and halved

Salt

Pepper

¼ cup Olive oil

2 tbsp Butter

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 F.

In a medium frying pan on low heat, add bacon and start to render. Once fat has rendered out and bacon is a little crispy but not hard, pour off the fat into a small bowl and set aside.

Toss shallots in just enough bacon fat to coat and roast in the oven until tender (approximately 15 to 20 minutes). Once tender, remove and let rest uncovered. Leave the oven on at 350 F.

In a large pan on medium heat, sweat the garlic in a little bit of bacon fat until it starts to get shiny in about five minutes. Add the beans and bacon and stir to combine.

Deglaze the pan with the white wine and let it reduce until about a third of the liquid is left.

Season the haddock pieces with salt and place on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Place in the oven for 12 to 15 minutes to cook through.

Slice rye bread into 12 slices and place on an individual plates, or a platter if you're serving family style. Remove haddock from oven when cooked and place on top of bread slices.

Finish the beans by gently whisking in the butter until emulsified. Peel the shallot "petals" and add to the bean mixture.

Liberally put the bean mixture over the haddock and toast. Sprinkle with a little salt and pepper to serve.

Ingredients:

2 lbs MSC-certified wild salmon, bones removed (frozen only, in fall)

1 cup Salt

2/3 cup White sugar

2 tbsp White sesame seeds

1 tbsp Dehydrated garlic

1 tbsp Dehydrated onion

2 tbsp Poppy seeds

2 day Old plain bagels, sliced

1 tbsp Olive oil

½ cup Room temperature cream cheese

Capers

Fresh lemon

Fresh dill

Curing:

Mix together salt and sugar and fully coat the salmon in the mixture on both sides.

Place salmon between two cookie sheets of the same size and place in the fridge overnight (for at least 12 hours) with a small amount of weight on the top.



Tip: The weight on top will help make the surface area covered by the cure more consistent and reduce waste by eliminating the need to trim too much off the sides.



Assembly:

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Remove fish from the fridge, rinse and pat dry. Set aside while you mix the everything spice.

Mix all the dry spices together (sesame seeds, dehydrated garlic, dehydrated onion and poppy seeds) and toss the salmon in the mixture. Let sit in the fridge unwrapped while you prepare the bagels and assemble your garnishes.

Slice the day-old bagels into thin pieces, drizzle lightly with olive oil and toast lightly.

Cut the salmon straight up and down into slices approximately 2-centimetres thick.

Smear each bagel crisp with some cream cheese, top with one salmon slice, a sprig of dill, one to two capers and a squeeze of lemon.

Arrange on a platter and pass to your guests or serve family style on the table.

Store unused salmon in the fridge in a tightly sealed container for three to five days.

Ingredients:

800g to 1kg of MSC-certified scallops (fresh or frozen)

1 Bunch of French breakfast radishes (or any radish you like), about 12 pieces. Remove leaves, wash and keep aside

1 Large butternut squash

1/4 cup Pomegranate syrup (or substitute with honey)

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

1 tbsp Lemon juice

2 tbsp Butter

1/4 cup Pomegranate seeds

Method

Thaw scallops overnight in the fridge on a covered plate lined with paper towel.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

​Peel butternut squash and cut into equal, bite-sized pieces. Remove and wash the leaves from radishes and save for later

Heat a cast iron or other oven-proof pan on medium high heat but not smoking. Toss the squash in a little olive oil and salt and sautée until you get a nice colour for approximately 10 minutes.

Place in the oven and continue roasting till tender for approximately 25 minutes.

Heat another pan to medium heat, toss the radishes in a little olive oil, and salt and sautée until some colour is achieved and radishes are just slightly soft, approximately eight minutes.

Deglaze the pan with the pomegranate syrup and continue tossing radishes until they are coated well and syrup is warm. Remove immediately from heat and let rest to the side.

In another large pan, heat to medium and add butter until it becomes frothy. Sprinkle scallops with a little salt and place in foamed butter. Toss around pan until just cooked (approximately three minutes for smaller Bay scallops, four to five minutes if using larger ones). Pull off heat, put scallops on a plate and set aside.

In a large stainless-steel bowl, toss the scallops, squash, radishes with the glaze and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Plate family style on a platter or on individual plates, sprinkle with pomegranate seeds.