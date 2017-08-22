Ontario's Liberal government could stop the opioid crisis "in its tracks" by taking simple steps like banning private pill pressing machines, according to Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown.

Brown was in Cambridge on Tuesday, attending a roundtable discussion on the opioid crisis with Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Michael Harris.

"The provincial government seems to be sleepwalking through this crisis and need a wake up call," Brown said, adding that more needs to be done to protect Ontario communities from criminal activities associated with the crisis.

"It's impossible for it not to be emotional when you hear a mother talking about a son they've lost, knowing that this was preventable, knowing that we as society have not reacted to this crisis quickly enough."

Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown (centre) attends a round table session on the province's opioid crisis, August 22, 2017 in Cambridge, Ont. as Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Michael Harris and Waterloo Region Police chief Bryan Larkin look on. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

Brown said one thing that can be done to respond to the growing crisis and help shut it down is to "crack down" on pill pressing machines.

In April, Harris introduced a private members bill, which — if passed — would "prohibit anyone other than a pharmacist or license holder" from having a pill pressing machine.

"This is a non-partisan issue and I hope the Liberals will make this bill a priority," Harris said in a press release. "The Waterloo Region community is doing an exceptional job with the resources they have, but we need to ensure they have the tools they need to combat this crisis."

Bill 126, or the Illegal Pill Press Act, passed its first reading on April 27.