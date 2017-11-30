Overnight parking in most Waterloo region municipalities is prohibited starting Friday as winter parking bans come into effect.

The parking bans are put in place to keep roads clear for winter maintenance, much of which happens during the night and early morning.

The City of Waterloo is the only municipality where parking rules do not change, as it does not allow overnight parking at any time during the year.

Parking is banned in local cities and townships as follows:

Cambridge: Jan. 1 to March 15, 2:30 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Kitchener: Dec. 1 to March 31, 2:30 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Guelph: Dec. 1 to March 31, 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

North Dumfries: Dec. 1 to March 31, 2:30 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Wellesley: Nov. 1 to April 30, 2:30 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Wilmot: Dec. 1 to March 31, 2:30 a.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Woolwich: Dec. 1 to March 31, 4:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Drivers who leave their vehicles on the street in spite of parking bans can expect to receive a ticket, or even have their vehicle towed. Ticket amounts vary from municipality to municipality.