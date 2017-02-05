The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) is introducing new rules to better protect homeowners and small businesses when dealing with energy retailers.

After the OEB reviewed the Energy Consumer Protection Act, 2010, it recently announced several new measures that came into effect on Jan.1.

"We believe these new rules will give consumers greater confidence that they are protected against unfair business practices," said Rosemarie Leclair, CEO and chair of OEB in a release.

The new rules include:

Banning door-to-door energy retailers from signing homeowners up for an energy contract while they are in their home

Placing limits on when energy retailers can come to people's home to market or advertise their business

Extending time that consumers can cancel an energy contract, without penalty, to 30 days after they have received their second bill under the energy contract

Requiring all contracts, including online, to be verified by the consumer 10-45 days after they have entered a contract to confirm they want to continue

Eliminating auto-renewal for all energy contractors

Reducing cancellation fees for most residential consumers

Requiring energy retailers to include OEB-approved plain language terms and conditions in their energy contracts

Door-to-door energy retailers can present homeowners with information at their door at certain times, but can no longer sign them up for a contract when they are there.

"Now that consumers can't be asked to sign up for contracts while an energy retailer is at their home, they can make choices about their energy supply at their own pace and with better information," Leclair said.