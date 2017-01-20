Guelph police officers offering a man with a popcorn popper box well wishes on a national day honouring the salty snack ended up arresting the man after discovering a large quantity of drugs.

On Thursday – which is known as National Popcorn Day – officers spotted a man holding a popcorn popper box.

"Police stopped to wish the male a 'Happy National Popcorn Day. The male immediately ran from police," the force said in a release.

Officers, believing the box was stolen, ran after the man.

In arresting the man, police found drugs, including marijuana, with a street value of $2,700.

A 31-year-old Guelph man has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.