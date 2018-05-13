When Theresa Morphy gave birth to her son Liam nine months ago, she had no idea just how much her body would change.

Images in magazines and websites show celebrities who bounce back to their pre-baby bodies just weeks after giving birth, but Morphy said she quickly learned that's not the reality for most women.

"There are days when I'm so proud of my body and what it's been doing and capable of, and there are days when I still struggle with this new version of myself," she said.

The photos are often intimate and revealing, but that's to show women there's nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to their post-baby bodies, Morphy says. (Theresa Morphy Photography)

The changes are "beautiful, but also stressful, and a time of getting used to this new self and letting go of part of who I was prior to becoming a mother."

She figured she was not alone in feeling this way. And so she launched a photography project to take photos of women and their babies to help them be proud of their new bodies.

Along with taking photos, she includes words from mothers about their own stories in the project she titled Celebrating Motherhood, posting it on a closed Facebook group.

Photographer Theresa Morphy adds quotes from the mothers to her photos before posting them on social media to help tell each woman's story. (Theresa Morphy Photography)

Money raised from her photography fees is going to Monica Place in Waterloo, Ont., a supportive housing community for young women who are pregnant, parents or adopting.

A number of local businesses have joined the project, offering floral wreaths and other props to be used in the photos.

Having confidence in their bodies

Pauline Wiebe saw the project on Facebook and reached out to Morphy to take part.

In May 2016 while pregnant, she had a placental abruption, which resulted in her daughter's death.

This photo of Pauline Wiebe shows the tattoo she got after her daughter died in May 2016. It's her daughter's footprints and says, 'Some people only dream of angels, we held one in our arms.' (Theresa Morphy Photography)

"I really lost a lot of confidence in my body, so knowing that I wanted to have more kids, I really pushed myself to fall in love with my body again," she said.

In December, she gave birth to Jackson.

"I really want other women to be able to feel empowered to trust their body," Wiebe said.

"If people break the stigma and are comfortable in their bodies and showing that, then you really have no shame. That is what your body was made to do and it's beautiful."

Photographer Theresa Morphy with her son Liam. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

Morphy said she's received some wonderful feedback from the women she has already photographed.

"I've had numerous women tell me just how beautiful they felt," she said. "I'm so proud of these women … All of them have a story, a beautiful story."