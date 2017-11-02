Waterloo Region leaders have decided to meet with police, public health, paramedic and social services in December to tackle the region's addiction and discarded needle issues.

That was the recommendation from Regional Chair Ken Seiling, after Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig, spoke at regional council Wednesday night.

Craig called for more support to help deal with a growing discarded needle problem and asked for ways to improve how the region hands out needles.

"I want regional council to sit down and have presentations from the police, paramedics, social services and the health unit about how we can make things better not only in Cambridge but throughout all our municipalities in terms of the needles and other issues related to addiction," he said.

Craig said the meeting will also welcome members of the community to speak to council.

Several regional councilors supported the idea of meeting in December, including Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic and Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworski.

