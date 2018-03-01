Kitchener boxer Mandy Bujold has decided to withdraw her name from the Canadian team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Australia to focus more on her professional development.

In a statement released Wednesday, Bujold said she will be taking a step back from international competitions in 2018.

"It was definitely a tough decision for me," Bujold told CBC News in Kitchener, Ont.

"I think it was the right decision. It's going to be really exciting to be able to actually have that time to focus on other things. I'm looking forward to see what this next year brings."

No move

Bujold said Boxing Canada's decision to centralize all athletes in Montreal fuelled her decision to withdraw her name from the Games.

She would have had to relocate and live in Montreal to continue her training with a new coach, to be able to keep the funding she relies on.

"I think I'm training with the best coach that I could be training with and I have the best team surrounding me right now and I just don't see any benefit of me moving to Montreal," she said.

"I don't think the program there is up and running where it needs to be to really support me as an atletete."

Her decision to stay in Kitchener also led to a new job at Communitech, which caused a shift in her training as well. Bujold said she didn't feel fully ready for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in April.

"I know that if I'm not 100 per cent ready for an event, I don't want to just go there to go. Because when I go, I actually go to win."

She adds that since starting her new job three months ago, she's been able to find a balance between work and training.

Eyes set for 2020 Olympic games

Bujold said it will be tough to watch the Commonwealth Games when they begin April 4, especially because she would have had a good chance to win gold.

But adds that her withdrawal this year doesn't mean she is stepping away from boxing.

She said she will continue her training in Kitchener and remain with Boxing Canada and the national team with her eyes set on the 2020 Olympic Games.

"Just the way things played out in 2016 for me, I feel like I didn't get the chance to prove what I'm able to accomplish," she said.

"There's definitely a desire for me to compete in 2020 and to stand on that podium."