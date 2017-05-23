The University of Guelph's student union has faced a torrent of online criticism after referring to Lou Reed's classic song Walk on the Wild Side as transphobic.

In a Facebook post that has since been removed, the association apologized for including the song in a playlist, and called its decision to play the song at an event an "error in judgement" made by someone who didn't "know or understand" the lyrics.

Those lyrics include the lines:

"Holly came from Miami F.L.A.

Hitch-hiked her way across the U.S.A.

Plucked her eyebrows on the way, shaved her legs and then 'he' was a 'she.'

She said, hey babe, take a walk on the wild side..."

Reed died in 2013 but friends have spoken out on his behalf, pointing out that his support of the LGBTQ community was well known throughout his lengthy career.

They were joined by many other Reed supporters online, although people who supported the student association's position also took to Twitter.

The Central Student Association told CBC News they would not respond to a request for comment, but would issue a statement soon.

@EdMorrissey It's about time somebody got the courage to stand up to fundamentalist Christian right wing extremists like Lou Reed — @iowahawkblog

Well, guys, we've lived long enough that Lou Reed's “Take a Walk on the Wild Side” is considered "transphobic." https://t.co/rUoTKLWe1v — @karol