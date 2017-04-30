A 23-year-old London, Ont., man is facing a second-degree murder charge after the body of a taxi driver was found early yesterday in a convenience store parking lot.

Police say officers responding to an assault call found 64-year-old Vijay Bhatia of London without vital signs and he was pronounced dead in hospital.

Investigators say Bhatia had picked up two passengers and allege he was assaulted by one of them after driving the pair to the Mac's Milk parking lot at 925 Wonderland Rd.S.

Police were able to locate the passengers after the assault and took them into custody. One of them has since been released from custody without charges.

Police say the accused is also charged with assault and uttering threats in relation to a separate alleged victim, who sustained minor injuries.