Autopsy confirms body found in Grand River is Kaden Young

An autopsy has confirmed the body of a boy found in the Grand River on the weekend is in fact, Kaden Young.

The three-year-old boy went missing in the river on Feb. 21. A cause of death was not released by police on Tuesday.

Young went missing around 1 a.m. on Feb. 21. He was in a van with his mother, Michelle Hanson, when she drove past a road closure sign about a kilometre from the family's home near Grand Valley. Water had gone over the road and the van went into the river. Hanson was able to free herself and Kaden from the van, but the force of the water swept him out of her arms.

Hundreds of volunteers joined daily searches to look for Kaden's body.

A body was located by a fisherman on Saturday around 3 p.m. The body was in the water immediately north of the Belwood Bridge on Wellington County Road 26, within the Village of Belwood, police said.

The body was taken to Toronto and a post-mortem examination was conducted Monday.

In Tuesday's release, OPP thanked "all the volunteers, community groups and businesses that provided continuous support and assistance with and during the search efforts over the past two months."

A candlelight vigil is planned for Wednesday evening in Belwood for those affected by Kaden's death.

The family is also planning a memorial. Details have not yet been released by the family.