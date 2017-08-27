Bruce Peninsula OPP have not released names of the victims in the collision.

A head-on collision involving two vehicles left three dead with four others suffering "serious injuries" on Saturday in northern Bruce Peninsula.

The incident occurred at 7:53 p.m. in the section of Highway 6 between Lindsay Road 30 and Miller Lake Road.

Officers say a car driving erratically collided with an SUV in the community of Miller Lake, south of Tobermory.

Both drivers, including a 30-year-old Mississauga man, were killed, as was the passenger in the SUV.

The car's four passengers were all hospitalized. One of them was airlifted to a hospital in London, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver and passengers in the car were all from the Mississauga-Brampton area.

The section of the road was closed for several hours and is now open to traffic.

Bruce Peninsula OPP said in a media release that the investigation is in its early stages and they are working with the technical traffic collision investigation unit.

Police are notifying the next of kin and have not yet released the victims' identities.