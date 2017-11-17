The Ontario Ministry of Transportation is warning drivers all lanes of Highway 401 – both east and westbound – will be closed at Regional Road 25 in Milton this weekend due to construction.

The highway will be closed from 7:00 p.m. Saturday to 1:00 p.m. Sunday while construction crews remove a bridge.

Highway drivers will be diverted around the closure by way of the off and on ramps. Drivers should anticipate heavy delays in the area.

MTO issued this map to indicate where Regional Road 25 in Milton will be closed Saturday starting at 7 p.m. until Sunday at 1 p.m. Drivers on the 401 will be able to use the off and on ramps to get around the closure, but expect delays in the area.

For example, when eastbound drivers reach Regional Road 25, they will take the 320 exit off the highway and then proceed directly onto the on ramp, back onto the highway.

The ministry said drivers using Regional Road 25 will be detoured using local roads and they're advised to plan alternate routes. The work is also weather permitting.