Canadian pop-rock band Hedley is still set to play at The Aud arena in Kitchener, Ont. on March 10, despite a show the next night in Windsor being cancelled.

Members of the band have been accused of sexual misconduct. The band has denied the allegations, calling them "simply unsubstantiated and have not been validated."

Victoria Raab, corporate communications and marketing manager for Kitchener, said there are no plans to cancel the concert at the city-run facility; however, they are monitoring the situation.

Several fans lined the front row of a recent Hedley show in Barrie with handmade signs, which read #IStandWithHedley. (Haydn Watters/CBC)

Caesars Windsor was the first venue to cancel a Hedley performance.

Jhoan Baluyot, Caesars Windsor's manager of public relations and communication, confirmed it was the venue's decision to cancel the concert at the Colosseum.

The band has denied the allegations and have vowed to continue with their cross-Canada tour. Both acts that were booked as show openers — Neon Dreams from Halifax, Shawn Hook from Vancouver — have pulled out of the tour.

"The easy thing to do would be to cancel the tour and hide," the band said in a statement.

"If we are to have a meaningful, open and honest discussion, we all have to accept and respect that there are at least two sides to every story."