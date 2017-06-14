A Guelph man who was charged in March with sexual assault and sexual interference is now facing 12 new charges as part of the same investigation.

The investigation began in January. Guelph police say four people came forward after the March arrest made news, alleging they were also victims of the 64-year-old man.

The man was arrested a second time on May 30 and again on June 11 and was charged with five counts of sexual assault, sexual interference, three counts of exposure to a person under 16 years and three counts of indecent acts.

Police said the alleged sexual assaults happened in Guelph, but the accused has also resided in several other areas within Ontario, including Windsor, London and Toronto.

The man has been involved in community activities that involved children and youth, police said.

The investigation continues and police said there is no statute of limitations on crimes of this nature.