A Guelph man faked being sick and paramedics were called in a ploy to get out of paying his bar tab, police say.

Late Wednesday night, the man was in a downtown establishment and consumed some alcoholic beverages.

"Before he paid for his drinks, he appeared to develop some medical distress and an ambulance was called to assist him," police said in a release.

Police were called when it was learned the same situation had occurred earlier in the evening with the same man at a different establishment.

EMS staff said the man was not intoxicated and he was not suffering from a medical condition.

"It is alleged that the male feigned illness to avoid paying his bill," police said.

A 39-year-old Guelph man has been charged with fraudulently obtaining food and will appear in court at a later date.