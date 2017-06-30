Patients of Guelph Dental Associates who had dental procedures done between January 21, 2015 and June 21, 2017 should get tested for hepatitis B and C and HIV, because dental instruments may not have been sterilized properly.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health started sending letters to patients Thursday to encourage them to get tested, although public health says the risk of infection is low.

A member of the public complained to public health on Tuesday, June 20. On Wednesday, officials inspected the business at 380 Eramosa Rd. and closed the location, according to a release.

The clinic was doing sterilization procedures, but were not following published best practices set out by the Royal College of Dental Surgeons, and the Provincial Infectious Diseases Advisory Committee, according to public health.

The clinic will be reopened when all equipment is safely sterilized.

Members of the public can check wdgpublichealth.ca for more information.