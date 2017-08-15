Guelph Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward regarding an incident that happened at Wellington Plaza Monday night.

Police said in a release a woman and her two small children were walking through the parking lot of Wellington Plaza, located at 29 Gordon St., when she was approached by two men in a vehicle.

One of the men spoke to the woman and her children and then proceeded to pick up the two children, police said.

The man put the children down after the mother told him to. The men then left the area in the vehicle described as an old, four door beige or cream coloured SUV or a pickup truck with a cap.

Police said the men are described as: