The search for three-year-old Kaden Young, who was swept into the floodwaters of the Grand River near Orangeville, Ont., earlier this week, entered its fourth day on Saturday.

Police have deployed a helicopter to patrol the shoreline while a dive team scours the area around where the mini-van Young was riding in when the water overtook him, according to Ontario Provincial Police Const. Paul Nancekivell.

Divers are especially focused on water south of the Dufferin County 109 Grand River bridge, he explained.

"[Divers] are still in the water checking and they will be there pretty much the whole day looking," Nancekivell said, adding that searchers have not lost hope that the boy may be found.

Police are also asking the public to stay away from the shoreline due to unsafe ice conditions.

"We had a couple of people out on the Belwood Lake this morning, the ice conditions are extremely unsafe," Nancekivell said. "The shorelines are wet, slippery and unpredictable because we had flood waters and it's altered some of the strength of the shore line."

A memorial for Kaden Young has formed on a bridge overlooking the Grand River. (Adrian Cheung/CBC)

Searching since Wednesday

Police said the boy's mother was driving on 10th Line in the Township of Amaranth when she drove past a road closure sign.

Police said it was foggy at the time, but they are not sure why the woman decided to go past the sign.

Since Wednesday, OPP emergency response teams and canine units have been searching for Young.

On Thursday, police found a shirt that belonged to Young in the water close to where the van was recovered.

A helicopter searched a 15-km stretch of the Grand River shoreline earlier this week but was not able to locate Kanden Young. (Kate Buckert/CBC)

Nancekevill said the shirt was "not clothing he wore," but it provided police an estimate as to how far the body may have travelled.

On Friday, about 30 people were out with the boy's family searching. The family began their own search along 10th Line in East Garafraxa.

Nancekevill said police have been updating the boy's parents through out the search.

"We're keeping them constantly updated on what we find and what we're doing," he said.