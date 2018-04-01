Dozens take part in Easter Sunday search for Kaden Young

Dozens of volunteers showed up again on Sunday in a small southern Ontario community to search for the body of a missing three-year-old boy.

Kaden Young was swept away by the flooded Grand River near Orangeville in February, and searchers have been scouring the area every day for six weeks.

Sean Mortimer is a friend of the family and was on hand for the search on Sunday. He told CBC Toronto the conditions were good for the Easter Sunday search.

"It was a little bit wet because of the rain yesterday, but it was pretty good conditions overall," he added. "It gets discouraging, but you got to keep dredging on, try and do your best."

Hundreds turned up on Good Friday, and Richard Croft said he hoped for another robust turnout for Easter Sunday.

Croft, a local tow-truck driver who's been co-ordinating the search, said the increased numbers help — especially as transitioning weather makes things more difficult.

He added that beyond the physically demanding work, the search is exacting an emotional toll, as well.

Meantime, provincial police said their own search efforts are dependent on weather — and more resources will be made available as conditions improve.