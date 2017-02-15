The teen daughter who was killed with her parents in a house fire in Brampton early Tuesday morning is being remembered online by friends as intelligent and generous.

Amina Kapadia, 18, died in the fire along with her parents, Jyoti Kapadia and Ifdikhar Niazi. Her nine-year-old sister Zoya Kapadia survived. She is in the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto in serious but stable condition. She had severe burns and smoke inhalation.

Bahija Bader said Amina Kapadia, who was a first-year science student at U of G, was her best friend.

"She was smart, kind, and determined," Bader wrote on the Facebook group Overheard at Guelph.

"She taught me to not let myself be held back by my fears, and to live life like every day matters. She lived life with a vivacity and beauty that will be, and is, sorely missed."

Supriya Vangirpuram wrote under another post that Amina was a classmate and "from the times we've talked, she's always seemed like a really nice person."

U of G offers support services

Brenda Whiteside, the university's associate vice president of student affairs, has been reaching out to students via the Facebook group to remind them about services the school offers to help them cope.

"Our heart goes out to the friends and family of Amina. We will be trying to connect with family to provide support," Whiteside wrote.

"A reminder that we have supports on campus. Please reach out it you need to speak to someone."

On its website, the university said it has been a year marked by several student deaths.

To help students who may be struggling, the school is offering its regular on and off campus programs, and has also arranged campus visits by the Canadian Mental Health Association of Waterloo Wellington Dufferin for drop-in emotional support sessions.

'It can be our families'

In another Facebook post about the family, Alisha Ghauri of Mississauga said Amina was like a sister to her.

"During times of need, they were there for us before anyone else," Ghauri wrote.

"In happiness, sickness and health, they were always there. They had great hearts and were wonderful parents, friends, and family."

The three family members died in their beds. Ghauri added in her remembrance one important thing to take away from the tragedy: the need for working smoke detectors.

"We take it for granted sometimes, and when we hear accidents on the news, it does not occur to us that it can be our families."