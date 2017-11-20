Fire crews are battling a "significant" blaze at a factory on Sheffield Street in Cambridge.

The fire broke out Monday afternoon at 105 Sheffield Street, the location of Vandem Industries. Police have closed the road and some buildings on the street have been evacuated as a precaution.

Grand River Transit said bus routes 51 and 203 have been diverted, and city officials are telling residents to avoid the area.

"Asking residents and schools to shelter in place. Keep doors and windows closed," the Cambridge Fire Department tweeted. "Fire crews at significant fire event in Hespeler."