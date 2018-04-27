PC Leader Doug Ford pledges to cut hydro bills by 12% if elected

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford said he will cut hydro bills by 12 per cent, if elected.

Ford announced those plans Friday morning while visiting Kitchener.

The plan includes a moratorium on new energy projects, returning hydro dividends to customers and moving the costs of conservation programs off hydro bills. He said those measures would save the average Ontario family about 12 per cent on their hydro bills.

If elected, reductions are scheduled to begin by Jan. 1, 2019.

Ford is also scheduled to do a meet and greet later Friday at Kitchener's Edelweiss Tavern.

