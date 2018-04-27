Skip to Main Content
PC Leader Doug Ford pledges to cut hydro bills by 12% if elected

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford said he will cut hydro bills by 12 per cent, if elected.

Ford's plan, unveiled in Kitchener, includes a moratorium on new energy projects

CBC News ·
Ontario PC leader Doug Ford was in Kitchener Friday morning to announce a plan to cut hydro bills. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

Ford announced those plans Friday morning while visiting Kitchener.

The plan includes a moratorium on new energy projects, returning hydro dividends to customers and moving the costs of conservation programs off hydro bills. He said those measures would save the average Ontario family about 12 per cent on their hydro bills.

If elected, reductions are scheduled to begin by Jan. 1, 2019.

Ford is also scheduled to do a meet and greet later Friday at Kitchener's Edelweiss Tavern.

