Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership hopeful Christine Elliott is considering becoming her party's candidate in Cambridge for the June provincial election.

Multiple party sources confirmed to CBC News that Elliott is looking at ridings where a candidate has not yet been nominated.

Ron Dancey is the vice president of the riding and said he has heard the rumours of Elliott considering Cambridge.

"I welcome all comers. Yes, Cambridge might be a good spot for her," he said in a phone interview, adding if she becomes the leader, "she'll probably go wherever she wants."

Elliott is expected to attend a party event in Waterloo Tuesday afternoon.

All three registered leadership candidates — Elliott, former Toronto councillor Doug Ford and lawyer Caroline Mulroney — have been invited to take part in the event. The PC caucus is in Waterloo region for meetings.

Cambridge PC nomination date 'to be determined'

Rob Leone, the former MPP for Cambridge and the current riding association's president, said he did not know whether Elliott was considering Cambridge.

"I know nothing about it. It's all speculation," he said in an email.

Last week, Leone said the riding is still deciding when to hold a nomination meeting.

"Given the leadership election for the party, the Cambridge nomination date is yet to be determined," he said.

Elliott has support from local candidates. Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Michael Harris, along with Kitchener South-Hespeler candidate Amy Fee and Kitchener Centre candidate Mary Henein Thorn announced their support for Elliott last week and even launched a website dedicated to helping her get elected as the new leader.

The leadership race was called after former leader Patrick Brown stepped down after sexual misconduct allegations, which he has denied.