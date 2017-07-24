The mother of an infant who was poisoned by former Kitchener daycare provider Christine Allen says she's frustrated by the woman's release from prison Monday.

In 2013, Allen pleaded guilty to spiking the juice of at least four children with eye drops, making them sick. This included an infant, identified as Baby M during the court proceedings, who suffered brain damage because of the poisoning.

Four years later, having served her sentence, the 36-year-old was released Monday morning.

Peel Regional Police issued a public safety advisory in Brampton where Allen will reside in the Charolais Boulevard-area, as a result.

"I'm frustrated because she didn't have much time to serve," the mother of Baby M told CBC News Monday.

"It's concerning that she's out," added the mother, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban on the case. "It's disturbing. It's very disturbing and sickening. And to know she's out and able to do something again is scary."

Eyedrops in juice

Allen was accused of poisoning a total of eight children and an adult.

She ran an unlicensed daycare from a home in the Pioneer Park area of Kitchener from 2009 to 2011. At trial, her lawyer Craig Parry said she suffered from bipolar disorder and used illicit drugs. She ran the daycare to make money to buy those drugs.

In an agreed statement of facts, Allen admitted to feeding four children tetrahydrozoline, a drug found in over-the-counter eye drops that can cause serious illness if ingested.

Two of the children were wards in her daycare, while two other children were family friends.

Police said the majority of the poisonings occurred between 2010 and 2013.

The mother, who cannot be identified because of a court order, says she had been friends with Christine Allen since childhood and considered her part of her family. (Amanda Grant/CBC)

Allen asked for prayers

In the case of Baby M, Allen admitted to poisoning the child numerous times during the first four months of life. Allen was at the hospital when the baby was born and court documents showed that shortly after the child was born, the girl's grandmother noticed she seemed to be having trouble breathing.

After Allen watched the baby while the mother took a shower, again the baby was lethargic and had trouble breathing. She was taken to the hospital and Allen went along, holding the baby while the mother slept. Baby M had to be intubated because she frequently stopped breathing.

Baby M was airlifted to London Health Sciences Centre and stayed in the hospital from Aug. 14 to Sept. 10, 2012, before being transferred to Sick Kids hospital in Toronto.

The baby would improve, but according to the statement of facts, her condition would worsen after Allen visited.

During the stay at Sick Kids, Allen stayed with the family at Ronald McDonald house and posted videos online asking people to pray for Baby M.

As a result of the poisonings, her brain had been without oxygen on "many occasions" and that has caused mental and physical developmental delays.

Red flags raised in report

A report in May from the Parole Board of Canada raised a number of red flags about Allen's release.

It noted she felt "anxiety, frustration and anger" when moved to a minimum security unit in June 2016 because she felt like she was unwelcomed and judged by others. She sought help and worked with a psychiatrist.

'A much greater understanding of your violent offending, attitudes towards children, maladaptive coping and mental health needs is needed for the development of an effective relapse prevention plan.' - Parole Board of Canada report from May 2017

A psychological assessment from March 8 noted Allen had a "lack of insight for your offences" which "is problematic as you are unable to articulate the specific psychological motivations for the violence you perpetrated."

"The psychological assessment indicates that a much greater understanding of your violent offending, attitudes towards children, maladaptive coping and mental health needs is needed for the development of an effective relapse prevention plan," the report noted.

Allen has a number of conditions related to her release. They include:

Allen cannot associate with anyone who is, or who she thinks is, involved in criminal activity.

She is not permitted to purchase, possess or consume drugs other than prescribed medications taken as prescribed and over-the-counter drugs taken as recommended.

She must meet with a mental health team and participate in a treatment plan.

She cannot be in the presence of any children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows her criminal history and has previously been approved in writing by her parole supervisor.

She cannot contact the victims or any member of the victims' families.

She is not allowed to enter Waterloo region.

Concerns it could happen again

Baby M's mother is concerned Allen's lack of understanding about what she did will mean Allen will hurt another child.

"If she didn't have any remorse and, like they said, lack of insight, I'm worried she may try and do it again to my children and find us, find my children, or the other kids that she did it to or new kids," she said.

"Any time Baby M could have a stroke because of the damages she had in her brain. We take every day as we go."

She said there are physical reminders of Allen daily — scars she can see, or even places they visit that they used to go to with Allen when she and Allen were friends.

"It will never go away. There are always reminders," she said.

Baby M's mother would like to ask Allen why she did it, but knows she may never get an answer.

Former daycare operator accused of poisoning children1:51

'It's a lot of work'

As Allen was released from prison on Monday, Baby M received a new augmentation device to help her communicate better with her family.

"She has trouble talking because of her poor muscle tone from the brain damage," Baby M's mother said.

Using the device, Baby M will be able to pick out pictures of things to help her parents understand what she needs and wants.

Her mother admits, it is a daily struggle.

"It's a lot of work for her. It's a lot of work for us," she said.

But there are bright spots.

"She's always happy," the mother said of Baby M.

They weren't sure the child would be able to walk, but she can. She is late in her cognitive development, but she is able to learn and grow.

"With all the therapy and everything, we've been able to teach her and we have to keep teaching her otherwise she'll lose it," Baby M's mother said.

"The small things are what are amazing."