Wellington County OPP are investigating after responding to a report of a stolen vehicle that had a toddler still in it at a gas station in Fergus Monday night.

In a release, police said the mother of the toddler was in the store on St. David Street when a male suspect entered her unlocked, running vehicle—a Chevrolet Impala—and drove off with her child still in it.

OPP located the vehicle abandoned on Highway 6 near Sideroad 19. The toddler was found in the vehicle unharmed.

However, police were not able to locate the suspect but video surveillance has identified him.

Police are asking the public's assistance to identify the suspect and are also looking for an accomplice, who was seen driving a white vehicle similar to a Kia Soul.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.