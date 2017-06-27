Ingrid Talpak decided to go all out to decorate her home this year for Canada Day and to celebrate Canada 150.

The Cambridge, Ont. woman got red duct tape — another Canadian staple — and spent the equivalent of more than a day embellishing her property.

"I always do something for Canada Day," she told CBC News. "But I'm old enough to remember the last time we celebrated 100 years, so I really wanted to do something special this year."

She said her neighbourhood held a competition for best decorated house. Talpak decorated her home with red and white bunting made from tablecloth material and placed small Canadian flags on the windows.

But Talpak wanted to do something different with the garage door.

After a few days of brainstorming with help from her family, she took four rolls of red duct tape and a utility knife and got to work.

"When I first started on it, I knew I wanted to have two big images," she said. "I definitely wanted to have 150 on one garage door and a maple leaf on the other garage door."

On one garage door, she created a large 150 with a bear, an inukshuk and a moose over it and laid Canada 1867-2017 with beavers below.

On the other garage door, Talpak put a large maple leaf outline with a scene of the parliament building, grain elevators and three Canada geese inside.

"It was an enormous amount of fun to do, taking me about 25 hours over 6 days to pull together," she said.

"I wanted to put as many Canadian symbols in as I could and my husband insisted that there had to be beavers."

Her idea has inspired many in her neighbourhood to start decorating for Canada Day, she said. Several of her neighbours have complimented her efforts and some even went to buy Canadian flags and decorations for their homes.