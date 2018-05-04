$220M toward Cambridge and Woodstock Toyota plants

Toyota plants in Cambridge, Ont. and Woodstock, Ont. will see a significant financial investment as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne announced a combined $220 million fund.

Trudeau and Wynne made the announcement at the Toyota plant in Cambridge Friday afternoon.

The provincial and federal governments fund is part of a $1.4 billion investment Toyota announced it is making to upgrade its facilities in Cambridge and Woodstock.

The investment will help retain 8,000 jobs, create 450 new jobs and provide1,000 more co-op placements, making Toyota the largest producer of Toyota hybrid vehicles in North America, Trudeau said.

Wynne said her message to Japanese Toyota leaders during her business mission in 2016 was that "Ontario has the skilled work force needed to transform the industry."

"It will further boost our provinces place in the auto sector," she said.

Wynne makes it political

As Ontario inches closer to a provincial election in June, Wynne used the announcement to criticize Progressive Conservative Leader, Doug Ford.

She said the multimillion dollar fund toward Toyota focuses on strengthening partnerships, but Ford and the PCs "fail to understand" its value.

"He sees thousands of good jobs in a strong growing industry and dismisses that as corporate welfare." she said.

"That's the core of the fundamental debate we will be engaged in."