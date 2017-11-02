Waterloo Regional Police are warning the public of possible candy tampering in Preston after an 11-year-old consumed a metal object, lodged in a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

The child was hospitalized locally and then transferred to another hospital out of town "for further evaluation," police said in a news release.

This is the second such case in southwestern Ontario since Halloween. A needle was found lodged in a chocolate bar in London on Wednesday.

In that case, 9-year-old Emily Van Buel noticed a sewing needle in her friend's Twix bar during lunchtime at school. The needle was not ingested and no one was injured, but the school sent a letter home with parents urging them to check over their children's candy.

Waterloo Regional Police are offering similar advice, in light of this most recent incident in Cambridge. It's not yet clear if this second case also involved a small needle; police have only said a "metal object" was inside the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

"The source of the contaminated is unknown at this time and remains under investigation. Police are encouraging the community to vigilantly examine all candy prior to consumption," said police.

Police said the Cambridge child was trick or treating in Preston, specifically along Hamilton Street, Montrose Street, King Street, Duke Street and Lowther Street.