Cambridge Memorial Hospital wants more expectant mothers to stay closer to home and deliver their babies in the city.

Data from the province's Ministry of Health revealed that one in four expectant mothers in Cambridge were leaving the city when it came time to give birth.

"We had recognized this and we're trying to reach out to women in the community to hear from them," said Sandra Hett, Vice President of Clinical Programs and Chief Nursing Executive at Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

For some women, a family physician working outside the Cambridge area or a high-risk pregnancy were the reason for their decision to deliver elsewhere.

But there's more to the departure deliveries than that, and the hospital wants to learn more.

So the hospital is now consulting with local mothers to find out what their needs are, and what the hospital could be doing to encourage them to use their local facilities.

In the meantime, they have set up a brand new building and facilities for mothers and children.